A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,736 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.2% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Drystone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.95.

AAPL stock opened at $213.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

