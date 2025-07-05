Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Acuity were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Acuity during the first quarter worth about $3,721,000. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Acuity by 12.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Acuity by 38.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 186,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,989,000 after buying an additional 51,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity during the first quarter worth about $554,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AYI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.60.

Insider Activity at Acuity

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total value of $1,806,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,243.84. This represents a 24.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total value of $1,230,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,115.40. The trade was a 38.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Stock Performance

Shares of AYI opened at $305.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.81 and a 52-week high of $345.30.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Acuity’s payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Acuity Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

