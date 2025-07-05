Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock Holdings Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 125.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 459.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

ALK stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $401,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,620.30. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $151,247.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,709.02. This represents a 26.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $554,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

