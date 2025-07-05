Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,256,294,000 after acquiring an additional 359,014 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Albemarle by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,192,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after acquiring an additional 320,150 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,085,000 after acquiring an additional 173,441 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 6,393.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 152,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 150,047 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.9%

Albemarle stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $113.91.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is -14.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Albemarle from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Albemarle from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Albemarle from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALB

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.