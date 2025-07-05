Aljian Capital Management LLC Has $32.85 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aljian Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 7.8% of Aljian Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2%

Alphabet stock opened at $179.08 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total transaction of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,712,890.52. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

