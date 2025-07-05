Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 47,137 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 124.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,137 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Eastman Chemical worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 384.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average is $86.39. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

