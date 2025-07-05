Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,056 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,771,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,925,000 after purchasing an additional 215,485 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,364,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,588,000 after buying an additional 2,647,937 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,746,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,671,000 after buying an additional 552,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $106,452,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,178,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,690,000 after acquiring an additional 252,669 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $45.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.66 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $692,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $1,152,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 135,046 shares in the company, valued at $6,226,971.06. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

