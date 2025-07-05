Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,823 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,951,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,759 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,948,000 after buying an additional 708,584 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 1,818.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 661,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 627,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 741,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,508,000 after buying an additional 486,478 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE LNC opened at $34.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82. Lincoln National Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.