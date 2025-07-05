Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 18,274 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 619.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 30.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Sanofi by 16.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $48.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. Sanofi’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $2.0369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

