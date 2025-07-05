Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $7.99 Million Stock Position in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,088 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $38.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Vontier Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNT. Barclays boosted their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNT

Insider Transactions at Vontier

In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $266,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 88,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,932.32. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.