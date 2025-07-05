Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.6% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $179.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.70 and a 200-day moving average of $173.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928 over the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

