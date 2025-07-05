Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Pentair by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pentair by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Pentair by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,591.22. This represents a 19.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $106.87 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $73.45 and a 52-week high of $110.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

