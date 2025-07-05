Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 791,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,649 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Chord Energy by 309.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $290,863.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,165.70. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $104.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.96. Chord Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.83 and a 12-month high of $181.17.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.69.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

