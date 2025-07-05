Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,340,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:KNX opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.