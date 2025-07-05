Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Toro by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,207,000 after buying an additional 2,199,920 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Toro by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,121,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,701,000 after purchasing an additional 260,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toro by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,100,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,152,000 after purchasing an additional 164,069 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Toro by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,081,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,651,000 after purchasing an additional 291,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Toro by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,043,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $74.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.27. Toro Company has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,930.22. The trade was a 12.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,749.54. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

