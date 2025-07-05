Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Flowserve by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.4% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 453.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 170,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 33.8% in the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLS opened at $55.29 on Friday. Flowserve Corporation has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

