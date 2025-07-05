Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 708.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,070.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $163.13 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.35 and a twelve month high of $197.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.54 and its 200 day moving average is $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $538.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

