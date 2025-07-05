Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,190 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 11,556 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,985,524 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,097,838,000 after buying an additional 953,766 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 60,225,707 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,049,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,041 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,181,246 shares of the airline’s stock worth $75,762,000 after acquiring an additional 576,612 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,437,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,783,000 after acquiring an additional 980,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,280,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $92,043,000 after acquiring an additional 943,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

AAL stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

