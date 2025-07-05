Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RLI were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RLI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in RLI by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,759,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of RLI by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at $2,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
RLI Price Performance
Shares of RLI stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $91.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average is $75.96. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
RLI Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on RLI. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Compass Point lowered RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.
RLI Company Profile
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
