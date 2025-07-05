Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 305.00%.

In other news, Director John T. Thomas bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $74,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,017.44. This represents a 0.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $99,768.79. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 144,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,888.30. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,764 shares of company stock valued at $521,909 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

