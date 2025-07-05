Amalgamated Bank Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,002,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,182,000 after purchasing an additional 33,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $92.87 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

