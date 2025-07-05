Amalgamated Bank Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1,683.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.7%

UFPI opened at $105.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.44. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day moving average is $106.69.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.