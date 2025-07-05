Amalgamated Bank Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Masco by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Masco by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Masco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Masco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Masco by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $66.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01. Masco Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $86.70.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 1,320.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

