Amalgamated Bank Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TREX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Trex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Trex from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,052.29. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $144,728.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 24,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,885.73. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trex stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average is $61.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $86.56.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $339.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.11 million. Trex had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

