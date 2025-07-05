Amalgamated Bank Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8%

CORT stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.78. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $117.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $390,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,062.36. This represents a 35.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Guyer sold 32,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $2,392,872.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,970.79. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,233 shares of company stock valued at $17,014,551. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

