Amalgamated Bank Has $3.03 Million Stake in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ESAB were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ESAB by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ESAB during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in ESAB during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in ESAB by 1,128.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in ESAB by 323.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Trading Up 0.4%

ESAB opened at $125.45 on Friday. ESAB Corporation has a twelve month low of $88.54 and a twelve month high of $135.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.26.

ESAB Increases Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. ESAB had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $678.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. ESAB’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 target price on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ESAB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

Insider Activity

In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $189,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $185,839.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,807.35. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

