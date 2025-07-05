Amalgamated Bank Has $3.09 Million Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 368.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,188,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,531,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $42,534.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,673. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $666,785. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.42. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

