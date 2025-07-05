Amalgamated Bank Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $84.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.69. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $113.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.10 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 23.52%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $2,292,117.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,088,383.38. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

