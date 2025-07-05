Amalgamated Bank Has $3.26 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COO opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.70.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

