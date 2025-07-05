Amalgamated Bank Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ExlService were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in ExlService by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ExlService by 35.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $1,152,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 135,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,226,971.06. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $692,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

EXLS stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.66 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 25.11%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

