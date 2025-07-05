Amalgamated Bank Has $3.36 Million Stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 671.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,818 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.82.

CAVA Group Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of CAVA opened at $86.94 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $172.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.65.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 4,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $364,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 236,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,763,690.20. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Somers sold 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $215,032.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 137,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,527.68. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,951 shares of company stock worth $5,409,027. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

