Amalgamated Bank Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $235,188,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,332,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,704 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,569,000 after buying an additional 399,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,106,000 after buying an additional 247,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 617,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,833,000 after buying an additional 56,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $151.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In other Regal Rexnord news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 10,593 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,515.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 175,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,691,624.82. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.63.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

