Amalgamated Bank Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mattel were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Mattel by 995.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Mattel by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Mattel by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MAT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

MAT opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $22.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Mattel had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

