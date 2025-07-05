Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,466,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,074,000 after purchasing an additional 52,410 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,546,000 after buying an additional 326,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,021,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,877,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,318,000 after purchasing an additional 209,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,726,000 after purchasing an additional 627,865 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average of $79.58. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

