Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 739.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,410 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 914.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90.

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 8,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $338,332.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,646,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,491,321.60. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $200,476.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,829 shares in the company, valued at $988,336.05. This represents a 16.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,287 shares of company stock valued at $967,711. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

CART has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

