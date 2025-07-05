Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ATI were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 14.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Graphene Investments SAS lifted its position in ATI by 13.4% in the first quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 53,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ATI by 104.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in ATI by 139.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:ATI opened at $86.85 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $87.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. ATI had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $4,196,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 356,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,924,234.34. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 195,359 shares of company stock worth $15,103,486 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of ATI to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp cut shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $105.00 target price on shares of ATI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

ATI Company Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

