Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $337.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.38 and its 200 day moving average is $349.41. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $320.00 and a 1 year high of $407.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Everest Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Everest Group from $362.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.33.

In other news, CEO James Allan Williamson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 25,618 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,115.46. This trade represents a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

