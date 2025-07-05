Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,948 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,281,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $523,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,196,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 425.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CFG opened at $47.72 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.68.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

