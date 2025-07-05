Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 60.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 543,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,411,000 after purchasing an additional 204,250 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 55.4% during the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the first quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.8% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD opened at $118.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.35 and a 200-day moving average of $113.30. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $131.59.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.22.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

