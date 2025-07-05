Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVLT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,021,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 469,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,188,400. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total transaction of $305,742.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,728,431.93. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,957 shares of company stock valued at $859,428. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $174.25 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.69 and a 52 week high of $192.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.57 and its 200 day moving average is $166.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.11 and a beta of 0.73.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

