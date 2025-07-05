Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $52.27 and a one year high of $72.75. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $98,244.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,786. The trade was a 33.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

