Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,080,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $68.45.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.57% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $3,405,096.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 844,790 shares in the company, valued at $53,458,311.20. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

