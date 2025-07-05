Amalgamated Bank Purchases 265 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.4% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 197,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $287,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 88.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $222,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,989,480.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,645.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,055.70. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,028 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $101.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $108.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average of $79.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Cfra Research raised Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

