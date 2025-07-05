Amalgamated Bank Purchases 582 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 708.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 230.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average is $79.02. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.