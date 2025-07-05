Amalgamated Bank Purchases 913 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $75.15 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -42.11%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $38,248.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,248.60. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $87,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,682. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,394 shares of company stock worth $1,656,076. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Melius lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

