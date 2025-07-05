Amalgamated Bank Purchases 92 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,273,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 50,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 335.7% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 87.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.20.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $323.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.87 and its 200 day moving average is $312.30. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

