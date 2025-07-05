Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 9,113.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,187,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,895 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,496,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6,869.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,688,000 after buying an additional 1,098,043 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,201,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,012,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,724,000 after purchasing an additional 499,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

