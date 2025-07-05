Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 143,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 61,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 818,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTG opened at $28.52 on Friday. MGIC Investment Corporation has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $28.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.49% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $306.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

MGIC Investment declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

In other news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,393.55. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

