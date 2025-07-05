Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,790,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,951,000 after acquiring an additional 68,588 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of KBR by 12,326.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,242,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,323 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,868,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,167,000 after acquiring an additional 451,887 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,218,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,517,000 after acquiring an additional 218,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KBR by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,182,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,452,000 after acquiring an additional 130,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

KBR opened at $47.62 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. KBR had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 802,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,372,684.41. The trade was a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

