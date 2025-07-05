Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MasTec alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in MasTec by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 4,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in MasTec by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 4,181.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 11.4% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Up 1.5%

MasTec stock opened at $171.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.81 and its 200-day moving average is $140.00. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.96 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity at MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $461,670.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MTZ. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MasTec from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MasTec from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MasTec in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTZ

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.